Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Nov 17, 2023
Pioneer for the vaccine injured, Brianne Dressen, co-chair of React19, discusses a new study aimed at solving the mystery around the massive amount of people injured by the COVID-19 vaccine. Teaming up with the University of Maryland, Baltimore, this completely anonymous study will survey those injured by the vaccine, hoping to find mechanisms of the myriad of injuries post vaccination, and more importantly, potential treatments and cures for those affected. Find out how you can make a difference by joining the study today.
#React19 #BrianneDressen #Covid19 #VaccineInjury
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wcmqy-historic-study-on-vaccine-injured-looking-for-participants.html
