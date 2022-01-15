Leader of Australia One Party: "The Globalists Have Lost... We Have Won."

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(Jan 14, 2022) German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer on the Corona Investigative Committee interview Riccardo Bosi the founder of the Australia One party. Riccardo Bosi offers a unique perspective about what exactly is going on in Australia due to his extensive Australian special forces military background. As Bosi optimistically explains, the globalists have grossly misread the Australian character and created their own worst monster. The globalists are going to be taken down without firing a shot!
Australia One: https://australiaoneparty.com/
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
Corona Investigative Committee 'Session 87':
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-87-en:1