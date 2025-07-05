PLANTATION WORKERS OF SLAVELANDIA LOSE OUT IN TRUMP'S TAX BILL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Premiered Jul 3, 2025 Trends in The News
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends.
00:01- 05:17 Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
05:17-08:28 Military Industrial Complex Gets Richer, Poor Get Poorer
12:14-14:11 Dot Com Bust 2.0
15:15-17:06 Celente Blasts Bessent
