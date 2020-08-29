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Part 2 - Antichrist
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16 views • August 29, 2020
This is a new series where we explore what the Bible says about this character. We look at his biblical description and what to expect when he comes on the scene.
To be saved, know that we are all born sinners and in need of redemption. Jesus Christ came and paid for our sins to redeem us. Once we believe in Him we receive the eternal salvation of our souls. John 3:16
To be saved, know that we are all born sinners and in need of redemption. Jesus Christ came and paid for our sins to redeem us. Once we believe in Him we receive the eternal salvation of our souls. John 3:16
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