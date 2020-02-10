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Enjoying the Work of Their Own Hands
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2 views • February 10, 2020
This generation openly disregards God and shuns the values that have been passed on for centuries. This channel is to remind people to read God's word (including me) and to introduce others to what the Bible has to say. If you've run across my channel please take a little time to enjoy reading a Bible passage and enjoying the accompanying video clips set to music.
Isaiah 65:22 is the scripture highlighted in this video. In God's coming new cleansed world for his people he promises we shall enjoy the work of our own hands, building our own homes and gardening for our own benefit rather than toiling, slaving away for others.
Isaiah 65:22 is the scripture highlighted in this video. In God's coming new cleansed world for his people he promises we shall enjoy the work of our own hands, building our own homes and gardening for our own benefit rather than toiling, slaving away for others.
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