ARIZONA AUDIT: Poll Watcher/Investigator Denied Entry to Observe!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Brad Heward is an investigator with the Patriot Party of Arizona…
"I pulled into Gate 2 and they told me I could not get in unless I had a security pass. They told me something entirely different over here (pointing to a different gate). I was told I was on the list for the AZGOP and they just told me Google eliminated the list. So they’re trying to keep the public out of this audit. Obviously, they’re trying to hide what’s really going on… There’s a lot of shenanigans still going on."
Google Eliminated the List of AZ GOP Workers -