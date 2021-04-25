ARIZONA AUDIT: Poll Watcher/Investigator Denied Entry to Observe!

Brad Heward, AZ Election Worker: “I Was on the List for the AZGOP and They Just Told Me Google Eliminated the List – They’re Trying to Keep the Public Out”



Brad Heward is an investigator with the Patriot Party of Arizona…

"I pulled into Gate 2 and they told me I could not get in unless I had a security pass. They told me something entirely different over here (pointing to a different gate). I was told I was on the list for the AZGOP and they just told me Google eliminated the list. So they’re trying to keep the public out of this audit. Obviously, they’re trying to hide what’s really going on… There’s a lot of shenanigans still going on."



Google Eliminated the List of AZ GOP Workers -