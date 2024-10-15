BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How can faith and obedience to God's word lead to your blessings?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 6 months ago

In this devotional message, the speaker discusses the importance of 'faith with works' by examining the story of Abraham's obedience to God when asked to sacrifice his son, Isaac. Through Abraham's example, we learn that obeying God brings blessings and that faith in Jesus Christ is essential for salvation. The speaker emphasizes that believing in Jesus, doing good works, and trusting in God's plan leads to eternal happiness. The message encourages listeners to commit to their faith, trust, and continue sharing God's word with others.

00:00 Introduction and Theme Overview
01:18 The Story of Abraham's Obedience
03:07 Lessons on Obedience and Faith
06:54 Faith in Christ for Salvation
07:30 The Importance of Believing in Jesus
11:19 Call to Action and Conclusion

Keywords
faithsacrificeworshipobediencedivine providencetrust in godbiblical teachingsgospel sharingencouragement in faithtesting of faith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy