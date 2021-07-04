Canada: Mobs Tear Down Statues, Churches Burned; GB News Epic Rant on Vaccinating Kids

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Meanwhile Leaders of populist and conservative parties across Europe including #ViktorOrban, #MarineLePen, & #AntonioSalvini, (of #Hungary #France and #Italy) have signed a #JointEUDeclaration criticizing overreach from the #EU and calling for more #nationalsovereignty.
And conservatives in the UK are loving the new #GBNews for their no-nonsense truth telling- #NeilOliver goes on an epic rant on the dangers of vaccinating children. All of that and much more on today's show! Happy Independence Day to ALL!!!
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