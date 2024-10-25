Can Drinking Distilled Water Kill You?

Warning: Ion-Exchanged Water is Not the Same as Distilled Water!

Please note that the ion-exchanged water available in stores, typically used in various water treatment devices or in car cooling systems, is not true distilled water! This water has been demineralized through chemical processes, which means it does not contain the pure and natural components that distilled water intended for human consumption should have.

Ion-exchanged water is not suitable for human consumption, as the water treatment process removes not only harmful substances but also essential minerals. Furthermore, the composition of demineralized water does not guarantee safe and healthy drinking, and long-term use can have detrimental effects on the body.

True distilled water is produced exclusively through the distillation process, which ensures the production of pure, contaminant-free water. Please always check the source of your water and use only reliable, certified distilled water for drinking!