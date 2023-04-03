THE SONG OF SOLOMON, LOVE STORY OF CHRIST PART SIX, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—WELCOME BACK TO CHAPTER SIX OF THE SONG OF SONGS, THE ULTIMATE LOVE SONG REPRESENTING THE LOVE OF CHRIST FOR YOU AND HIS CHURCH. THIS BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY HAS DUAL MEANING, OF THE TRUE CHARACTERS IN THIS STORY AND THE SYMBOLISM OF JESUS’ LOVE AND DEVOTION TO HIS TRUE CHURCH—AMAZING, INSPIRATIONAL, BEAUTIFUL.
Devotional Book by Esher Shoshannahhttps://marriagesupper.wixsite.com/endtimescatalog/page-5
Jesus 24/7 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu
You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7
https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-36-Song-of-Solomon-Love-Story-of-Christ---Part-6-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1e93k5
Visit Susan at the following sites:
Email: [email protected]
Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog
This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2
Thank you for watching and God bless you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.