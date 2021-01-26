Patents – Disclosure

Episode 10-pt.1

Full Disclosure: Patents are of a greater determination of your Time-line & the Time-line of Planet [Space Ship] Earth than you may be able to handle!



One is a simulation and one is real!

One is NWOrder corporate actors’-Biden Time-line and one a real men & women Time-line following our Creator’s Universal Laws.



Do you have tattoos? Are you marking yourself as one of the Dark Forces without realizing what Black Magic you are siding with/practicing?

You can purchase the e-book ‘Containment 322: 9-11 & Phoenix Lights’ which includes a re-print of one of my articles from 1994 ‘Armageddon Bulletin: The Awakening’ @ payhip.com/duncanPhelps ‘322’ is the secret code # of Yale’s Skull & Bones [Dark Side] Order.

Dr. Fauci or one of his underling Governors stated that the lockdowns are according to the algorithm model… Are They admitting that this entire Plandemic is being run by a machine as liken to the ‘Terminator’ movie? The A.I. One World corporate’s computer is telling the pocket-paid politicians what to do? This is worse than what I stated in my ‘Corporatocracy’ video the other day! HELL on Mirth!