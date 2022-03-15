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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: Wars and Rumors of Wars! March 2022
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31 views • March 15, 2022
This is an exploration of the Ukraine/Russia war and what is means for America based of God's Word and revealed background information. America needs to Repent and get their Eternal Life Assurance and Insurance in place! This is a Spiritual as well as Physical war and could well culminate in the judgement of the West for their sins. The drums of war are beating from globalists and political New World Order players....How will it end and what can you do about it? Read what Jesus had to say about war in God's Word in Matthew 24. And Pray for yourself, your family and loved ones, your community, your leaders and your nation.
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