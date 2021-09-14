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[ EXOLICIT] Justin the vax pimp and his CCACC's
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210 views • September 14, 2021
Source Material
(SUPREME COURT pdf)
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3IINm8Nn1hDLKmXuRJBqR3r_Y1KqKktkj87kgkR_3Bp-jnTI4PxwiesuA
Insert video in full:
https://www.facebook.com/Mr.Pleaz100/posts/4887443131283151
Muslim voting guide (From 2019 election (but still distributed)
https://scholars.wlu.ca/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1012&;context=soci_faculty
(TIME IS UP - Retired Police Officer Speaks)
https://rumble.com/vmdy81-time-is-up-retired-police-officer-speaks.html?fbclid=IwAR1eZENwIsBD6dUA0DYhKK9L0cr-nMFRrWyawIB_CphIkZ6LYPI1QMq-mPA
(SUPREME COURT pdf)
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3IINm8Nn1hDLKmXuRJBqR3r_Y1KqKktkj87kgkR_3Bp-jnTI4PxwiesuA
Insert video in full:
https://www.facebook.com/Mr.Pleaz100/posts/4887443131283151
Muslim voting guide (From 2019 election (but still distributed)
https://scholars.wlu.ca/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1012&;context=soci_faculty
(TIME IS UP - Retired Police Officer Speaks)
https://rumble.com/vmdy81-time-is-up-retired-police-officer-speaks.html?fbclid=IwAR1eZENwIsBD6dUA0DYhKK9L0cr-nMFRrWyawIB_CphIkZ6LYPI1QMq-mPA
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