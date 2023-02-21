Create New Account
'Mass Casualty Incident' After Massive Explosion and Fire Rocks Metals Plant In Bedford, Ohio
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

#Bedford #News #Breaking- Fire departments are responding to an explosion at a manufacturing business in Bedford on Monday afternoon.

 It happened in the 22500 block of Alexander Road. A business listed at that location is a brass and bronze alloy manufacturer.

It's unclear what caused the explosion or if anyone was injured. #Breaking #News #Bedford


Learn More: https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/l...

https://twitter.com/IntelPointAlert/s...

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

