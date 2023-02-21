'Mass Casualty Incident' After Massive Explosion and Fire Rocks Metals Plant In Bedford, Ohio

#Bedford #News #Breaking- Fire departments are responding to an explosion at a manufacturing business in Bedford on Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 22500 block of Alexander Road. A business listed at that location is a brass and bronze alloy manufacturer.

It's unclear what caused the explosion or if anyone was injured. #Breaking #News #Bedford





Learn More: https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/l...

https://twitter.com/IntelPointAlert/s...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos



