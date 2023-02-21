'Mass Casualty Incident' After Massive Explosion and Fire Rocks Metals Plant In Bedford, Ohio

#Bedford #News #Breaking- Fire departments are responding to an explosion at a manufacturing business in Bedford on Monday afternoon.
It happened in the 22500 block of Alexander Road. A business listed at that location is a brass and bronze alloy manufacturer.
It's unclear what caused the explosion or if anyone was injured. #Breaking #News #Bedford
Learn More: https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/l...
https://twitter.com/IntelPointAlert/s...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.