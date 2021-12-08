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Have Yourself a Merry Littl Christmas Solo Guitar
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13 views • December 08, 2021
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Time's a very important musical element; it guides articulation, dynamics, and of course temporal displacement is a huge priority when phrasing music. That's when longer-duration notes are held (as a general practice) until the last split-second, & the shorter-duration notes are grouped towards the longer (agogically accented notes). This will depend on whether the rhythm's beginning, middle or end-accented. Taking guitar lessons and piano lessons with me includes details of mastery like this, not just playing the notes but learning when to connect notes, play them staccato, hold them longer, group them towards the accent, how to add or reduce stress, plus higher rhythmic architectonic levels which guide your phrasing. Beginners as well as higher-level students are welcome. Search for "pianoguitarnoel" - that's my website
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