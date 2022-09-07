Steve Kirsch: Proof! Israel Govt. Deliberately Covered Up Clot Shot Health Risks

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Maria Zeee: "Steve Kirsch joins us to discuss proof that Israel found serious safety problems with the COVID injections then deliberately covered it up, with leaked footage out of a Ministry of Health (MoH) meeting where a panel of experts presented their findings. Following this meeting, a cover-up ensued - and we have the proof."
Full hour interview: https://rumble.com/v1iw8u1-steve-kirsch-israeli-government-moh-bombshell-covered-up-known-long-term-va.html
Steve Kirsch: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/
Maria Zeee: https://www.zeeemedia.com