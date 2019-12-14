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Brain training emotional antifragility ⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of EQPro
jroseland
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8 views • December 14, 2019

I've long heralded Dual N-Back as a tool for training emotional compartmentalization, and EQPro - a brain game by IQ Mindware - is especially! This brain game trains your emotional regulation while simultaneously upgrading the "RAM" of your conscious mind.

However, the aspect of EQPro that trains you to compartmentalize your empathy makes me think that if the wrong person played it way too much, they may become too effective at turning off their mirror neurons and be able to become a psychopath on command.


Everything Mentioned Here 📑 Access my complete library of brain training tools, brain game reviews, intelligence upgrade protocols, and more

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Order 💲 EQPro

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/EQPro (IQ Mindware)


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Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
mindsetbrainbiohackingbrain trainingantifragilitybrain gamesincrease iq
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