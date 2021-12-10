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Thursday LIVE: Evergrande’s $300 Billion Default Signals MASSIVE Collapse In China’s State-run Economy – FULL SHOW 12/9/21
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230 views • December 10, 2021
Meanwhile, globalists publicly demand war with Russia & call for US to launch world-ending nuclear sneak attack! Also, top scientists confirm 5G pushes oxygen out of blood & creates Covid-like symptoms in new major study.
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