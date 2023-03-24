How to Destroy a Prosperous Economy with Debt, Greed and Government in 5 Years - 101

Iceland was a prosperous, peaceful economy in 2003 with low unemployment, crime and a very good standard of living. Then something changed. They deregulated and privatized the 3 largest banks in Iceland. By 2008, Iceland was in a state of economic and social collapse. This is how it happened.
This short clip provides a summary of what transpired in Iceland. A lesson for today that demonstrates how banks, greed and government destroy the economic balance of civilized life. A very cogent lesson we all are witnessing today as central banking systems of debt begin to unravel around the planet.
