Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hurricane Hilary Explodes In California! Massive Floods And Strong Winds Torn California
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 16 hours ago

After making landfall in Mexico earlier Sunday, Tropical Storm Hilary has crossed into California, where it is unleashing heavy rain and turning roads into gushing streams as officials warn of potentially deadly floods.

Keywords
californiamexicousatropical stormhurricane hillarydeadly floods

