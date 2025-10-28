We are the last age before Christ returns.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #94; The Church age interrupted the Age of Israel at the Cross of Jesus Christ. We are in the last dispensation before the 2nd Advent of Christ. Looking into teaching in Matthew 21 & 24, we see Israel is the Fig tree which is withered then restored. Israel is also seen in theology as the Olive tree, and we are graphed into it (Rom11). please feel free to comment and share, thanks!