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'The Man Who Knew Obama' Dr. Randy Short Interview by Dean Ryan
Real Deal Media
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Real Deal Media Presents: World At WAR with Dean Ryan

Episode: Obama Biden & the CCP (Clip)

The CCP's plans for America get revealed as Dean Ryan interviews D.C. Insider Dr. Randy Short who went to college Kamala Harris and Barack Obama and reveals all!
(Originally Aired June 7th 2022)

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