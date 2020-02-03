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This is the Cultural Marxist World that the Left wants us all to live in
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49 views • February 03, 2020
Cultural Marxism has infiltrated society at every level.
If you did not know what Cultural Marxism is, transgenders are a perfectly good example.
You see, cultural Marxism is the gradual process of destroying all traditions, languages, cultures, borders, individuality, government, family, law & order, with the express goal of reorganizing the target nation into a Communist nation with freedom for none.
This Leftist Utopia will have no notion of religion, gender, traditions, morals, or even family.
If you did not know what Cultural Marxism is, transgenders are a perfectly good example.
You see, cultural Marxism is the gradual process of destroying all traditions, languages, cultures, borders, individuality, government, family, law & order, with the express goal of reorganizing the target nation into a Communist nation with freedom for none.
This Leftist Utopia will have no notion of religion, gender, traditions, morals, or even family.
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