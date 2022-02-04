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Forget Impeachment, Indict Biden: Chinese Communist Assets & Criminal in White House
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394 views • February 04, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
America only has about a hundred thousand journalists at hundreds of different outlets. You think it would be easy for at least a few of them to investigate the White House occupant and all the corrupt actions of his family. They only care about promoting filth, spreading propaganda, and hunting down Donald Trump supporters to ruin their lives. Fortunately, now we have Garrett Ziegler. And just a few days ago, Garrett discovered something important: Back in May 2019, when his father was already running for president, the Department of Justice subpoenaed J.P. Morgan Chase bank for all financial transactions involving Hunter, his uncle James Biden, and several other associates of the Biden Crime Family over a five year span. Garrett Ziegler joins us now.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtzh1k-forget-impeachment-indict-biden-chinese-communist-assets-and-criminal-in-wh.html
America only has about a hundred thousand journalists at hundreds of different outlets. You think it would be easy for at least a few of them to investigate the White House occupant and all the corrupt actions of his family. They only care about promoting filth, spreading propaganda, and hunting down Donald Trump supporters to ruin their lives. Fortunately, now we have Garrett Ziegler. And just a few days ago, Garrett discovered something important: Back in May 2019, when his father was already running for president, the Department of Justice subpoenaed J.P. Morgan Chase bank for all financial transactions involving Hunter, his uncle James Biden, and several other associates of the Biden Crime Family over a five year span. Garrett Ziegler joins us now.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtzh1k-forget-impeachment-indict-biden-chinese-communist-assets-and-criminal-in-wh.html
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