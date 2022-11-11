TikTok Implemented Two Completely Different Versions at Home and Overseas

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https://gnews.org/articles/516870
Summary：11/08/2022 American technology ethicist Tristan Harris: TikTok recognizes the technology is influencing the kids' development ,so they ship two different versions domestic and abroad. They provide a spinach version in China and an opium version in the rest of the world.