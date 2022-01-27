The Power Grid | Why is it Weak? How do we Fix it?

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The Power Grid
Chapters
00:00 - Intro The Power Grid
3:52 - Hone
6:34 - The Power Grid
11:20 - Why Is The Grid Weak?
28:48 - How Do We Fix It?
37:20 - The Future
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Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com
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