A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Moon

Let's delve into the fascinating disclosures that have trickled out over the years regarding the alleged lunar landings, especially that of the very first 'landing'. There are some incredible comments made by former astronauts and NASA personnel that just don't carry weight. This report by Greg Reese is a must-see, particularly if you have any doubts about the landings.

If you believe that we went there, then you may want to start looking for answers to the questions in this video. If you don't believe we went there, then this video should reinforce your beliefs.

Video Sourced From:

GalacticStorm on Brighteon

Original Video Source:

Reese Report

Closing Theme Music:

'Darkest Hour' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between Galactic Storm, Reese Report, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

