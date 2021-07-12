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Germany Now Under Cyber Attack - Hugo Talks
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120 views • July 12, 2021
This has been spoken of as a possibility quite frequently in recent times, now Germany is under cyber attack. The troublesome thing is, everything has gone so high tech, that no room has been made for such things to happen; and when they do the world is being left completely open. We should still have back up basics to fall on if the unexpected happens, rather than everything being left to shutdown!!
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