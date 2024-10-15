Are You Prepared For What's Coming?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The best day of your life is when you have emergency equipment/supplies, but don’t need it.
The worst day is when you need it, but don’t have it.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (15 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5irlyb-are-you-prepared-for-whats-coming-ep.-2350-10152024.html