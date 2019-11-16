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Globalism = Freemasonry = Judaism
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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297 views • November 16, 2019
When you wake up to flat Earth truth and realize the world has been completely brainwashed and lied to for hundreds of years about our true cosmology, the next most important question to investigate is WHO is responsible for so expertly deceiving the world? Almost no one else in the flat Earth community has dared tackle this important topic of blame, yet this should be the MOST talked about issue, as incorrectly placing responsibility or ignoring the culprits will only allow their control to continue. No surprise to those of us educated on such matters, the same people ultimately behind the globe lie are the same people who currently control 96% of the world's governments, banking and media.

http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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jewishjewsflat earthglobalglobalismfreemasonryjudaismjewfreemasonglobefreemasons
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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