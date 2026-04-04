Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince: Jesus, Secret Societies, a Mysterious Bloodline, and the Dark Side of Christianity

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SOURCE: Alexander Bendiksen "#145 - Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince (Jesus, Royal Bloodlines, Priory og Sion, Secrets, and the ..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80we6IeIwvw
REFERENCES:
Website: http://www.picknettprince.com
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince: "The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ" https://t1p.de/6sh2s
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince: "The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus" https://t1p.de/0ised
Mark Gibbs: "The Final Deception. Hidden History And The Rise Of The Imposter Christ" https://t1p.de/4f0h2
Mark Gibbs: "The Virgin and the Priest. The Lost Secrets of the Messianic Code and the True Identity of Jesus' Father" https://t1p.de/ayinz
WATCH:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u
!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg
"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc
"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4
"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE
SEE ALSO:
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1
"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l