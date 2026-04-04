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Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince: Jesus, Secret Societies, a Mysterious Bloodline, and the Dark Side of Christianity
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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SOURCE: Alexander Bendiksen "#145 - Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince (Jesus, Royal Bloodlines, Priory og Sion, Secrets, and the ..."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80we6IeIwvw


REFERENCES:

Website: http://www.picknettprince.com

Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince: "The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ" https://t1p.de/6sh2s

Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince: "The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus" https://t1p.de/0ised


Mark Gibbs: "The Final Deception. Hidden History And The Rise Of The Imposter Christ" https://t1p.de/4f0h2

Mark Gibbs: "The Virgin and the Priest. The Lost Secrets of the Messianic Code and the True Identity of Jesus' Father" https://t1p.de/ayinz


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

Keywords
biblejesusraptureoccultismarchonsgnosissoul traplooshheresyremote viewingmary magdaleneknights templarholy grailmandaeansreincarnation trapda vinci code
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