© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet X The Key of Time
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 5 months ago
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet X The Key of Time
In the other Fantastic 4 intro I did, we witnessed the towers being attacked. We see it here again. This was released in 1994. This is an example of predictive programming which is a method used to make the population more accepting of future events. This controls the panic and doesn't make it seem as horrific. New York is constantly under attack.
The Dweller tell us that in the beginning, there was a void and nothingness until a thought came and filled the void. Thoth is supposed to sound like the word "thought".
The president shapeshifts back into his alien form. Thoth also talks about serpent headed beings walking among men. Government are working with aliens to enslave its own populace.
In the other Fantastic 4 intro I did, we witnessed the towers being attacked. We see it here again. This was released in 1994. This is an example of predictive programming which is a method used to make the population more accepting of future events. This controls the panic and doesn't make it seem as horrific. New York is constantly under attack.
The Dweller tell us that in the beginning, there was a void and nothingness until a thought came and filled the void. Thoth is supposed to sound like the word "thought".
The president shapeshifts back into his alien form. Thoth also talks about serpent headed beings walking among men. Government are working with aliens to enslave its own populace.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.