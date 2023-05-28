This is NOT Australia!

This gives you some astounding information about how the Corporations have actually messed with Australia. A land mass registered as Australia is elsewhere and what you know as Australia just isn't.
Corporations own the world, but they still have to follow laws. This shows some more of the tricks that evil pulls on innocent people. You have to see it to believe it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.