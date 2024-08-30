NSW MP Rory Amon Charged With REPEATED Child Sex Offences

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He went to court today Friday, here is current info of repeated rapings.
❗️The NSW Liberal party's Shadow Minister for Youth Rory Amon has resigned from parliament after being charged with 7 acts of pedophilia against a local 13 year old boy.
⚡️The charges include five counts of having sexual intercourse with a child over 10 and under 14, and two counts of attempted sexual intercourse with a child over 10 and under 14.
⚡️The NSW Parliamentarian was also charged with two counts of indecent assault on a child under 16 years of age, and committing an act of indecency against a child under 16 years.
⚡️His lawyers appeared in Manly Local Court on Friday afternoon and tried to get a suppression order to block media from identifying him and reporting the allegations but the judge refused to grant the non-publication order.
🤬Amon was granted bail. He must report to police once daily and he is not allowed to contact the alleged victim or any witnesses for the prosecution.
Source: Daily Mail
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13795193/Sydney-Northern-Beaches-Liberal-MP-Rory-Amon-Manly-Court.html