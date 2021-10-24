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Mayo clinic is in the pocket of NWO
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143 views • October 24, 2021
1. Kalley Newkirk took the first COVID shot and began having serious issues that she's never had before and, sadly had TWO miscarriages as a result. Kalley refuses to get the second, third, fourth or how ever many shots will be required, and she joined "The Stew Peters Show" LIVE from Mayo Clinic!
https://rumble.com/vo38kl-mayo-employee-scorches-mandates-in-live-interview-from-clinic.html
2. THE END GAME IS NEXT AND YOUR KIDS ARE THE TARGETS - THE DEADLY COMBINATION IS 5G AND THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yHCwvQuWprQI/
3. Author William Cooper's Warning of The New World Order 20 years ago.
https://www.brighteon.com/bf23ad40-2baf-4435-ad0d-1db3f90b8139
4. MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL. The Covidian Cult is good example.
https://www.brighteon.com/32c5b5da-a5cf-4644-aa6e-89fad5e33002
5. Secret Royal Nazi lodges aka orders of death want you DEAD. About NWO with both Alex Jones and Greg Reese
https://www.brighteon.com/9f8068e1-4036-4fda-a8b6-2e40f8ddb644
https://rumble.com/vo38kl-mayo-employee-scorches-mandates-in-live-interview-from-clinic.html
2. THE END GAME IS NEXT AND YOUR KIDS ARE THE TARGETS - THE DEADLY COMBINATION IS 5G AND THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yHCwvQuWprQI/
3. Author William Cooper's Warning of The New World Order 20 years ago.
https://www.brighteon.com/bf23ad40-2baf-4435-ad0d-1db3f90b8139
4. MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL. The Covidian Cult is good example.
https://www.brighteon.com/32c5b5da-a5cf-4644-aa6e-89fad5e33002
5. Secret Royal Nazi lodges aka orders of death want you DEAD. About NWO with both Alex Jones and Greg Reese
https://www.brighteon.com/9f8068e1-4036-4fda-a8b6-2e40f8ddb644
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