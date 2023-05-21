Create New Account
Civilians of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) said that in the past - Ukrainian Police Detained Citizens simply for Reading Russian Media and Social Networks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Civilians of Artyomovsk said that Ukrainian police detained citizens simply for reading Russian media and social networks:

- They checked documents and the phone. They started burrowing into the man’s phone and simply took him away later. They twisted him hard, hands behind his back, and brought him away. We don't know where they took him.

russia ukraine russian ukrainian smo

