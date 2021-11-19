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Absolute Proof The Vaxx Is A Bioweapon, Bill Gates Pays For The Media, We Are At War
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160 views • November 19, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Proof the vaxx is a bioweapon - https://thetruedefender.com/pfizer-knew-that-innocent-kids-will-die-due-to-their-vaccine/ 7:00-7:55
Here is the patent - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/29/d1/ca/18013ced0621f0/US9539210.pdf Page 67 lists grants given by NIH , Page 71 by line marker 30
The text from page 71 - In some embodiments, the Small molecule is a toxin. In some embodiments, the toxin is from a chemical weapon, an agent of biowarfare, or a hazardous environmental agent.
FDA wants to hide info until 2076 - https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/fda-asks-federal-judge-to-grant-it
How to control the narrative, pay off the media - https://www.mintpressnews.com/documents-show-bill-gates-has-given-319-million-to-media-outlets/278943/
Coincidence that they found vials of smallpox - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/5-vials-labeled-smallpox-found-in-lab-near-philadelphia/
Coincidence, there are none - https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1461080428513742862
Smallpox and Gates - http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/11/smallpox-or-what-they-did-to-indians.html
Think anyone will notice - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/worldwide-search-trend-died-suddenly-spikes-record-highs
Fauci really likes torturing animals, to find out what will work best on you - https://timcast.com/news/exclusive-faucis-niaid-funding-island-of-monkeys-in-south-carolina-used-for-horrific-maximum-pain-experiments/
This won't go over well - https://www.westernjournal.com/fauci-says-imminent-cdc-rule-change-will-cause-millions-americans-lose-fully-vaxed-status/?utm_source=RSSfeed&;utm_medium=RSSfeed&utm_campaign=RSSfeed&utm_content=2021-11-17
There's more and more extremely rare stuff going on - https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/nj-reports-uptick-of-rare-covid-related-illness-in-children-since-last-week/3402828/
Oklahoma hold employers responsible - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/oklahoma-bill-would-hold-employers-liable-for-vaccine-injuries-caused-by-their-mandates/
Idaho passes vaxx compensation bill for workers - https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/581890-idaho-state-house-passes-worker-vaccine-compensation-bill
Wow, California won't follow governors mandate - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-17-california-school-board-wont-enforce-vaccine-mandate.html
Preparing for the verdict, bricks being supplied - https://starfirecodes.substack.com/p/bricks-in-kenosha-again-pay-no-attention
Should be immediate mistrial - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10210087/Prosecutors-Kenosha-shooter-trial-WITHHELD-evidence-defense.html
Oklahoma to be a militia instead of national guard - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oklahoma-to-lose-national-guard-status-will-be-called-state-militia-instead/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1460507161495171072
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Proof the vaxx is a bioweapon - https://thetruedefender.com/pfizer-knew-that-innocent-kids-will-die-due-to-their-vaccine/ 7:00-7:55
Here is the patent - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/29/d1/ca/18013ced0621f0/US9539210.pdf Page 67 lists grants given by NIH , Page 71 by line marker 30
The text from page 71 - In some embodiments, the Small molecule is a toxin. In some embodiments, the toxin is from a chemical weapon, an agent of biowarfare, or a hazardous environmental agent.
FDA wants to hide info until 2076 - https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/fda-asks-federal-judge-to-grant-it
How to control the narrative, pay off the media - https://www.mintpressnews.com/documents-show-bill-gates-has-given-319-million-to-media-outlets/278943/
Coincidence that they found vials of smallpox - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/5-vials-labeled-smallpox-found-in-lab-near-philadelphia/
Coincidence, there are none - https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1461080428513742862
Smallpox and Gates - http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/11/smallpox-or-what-they-did-to-indians.html
Think anyone will notice - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/worldwide-search-trend-died-suddenly-spikes-record-highs
Fauci really likes torturing animals, to find out what will work best on you - https://timcast.com/news/exclusive-faucis-niaid-funding-island-of-monkeys-in-south-carolina-used-for-horrific-maximum-pain-experiments/
This won't go over well - https://www.westernjournal.com/fauci-says-imminent-cdc-rule-change-will-cause-millions-americans-lose-fully-vaxed-status/?utm_source=RSSfeed&;utm_medium=RSSfeed&utm_campaign=RSSfeed&utm_content=2021-11-17
There's more and more extremely rare stuff going on - https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/nj-reports-uptick-of-rare-covid-related-illness-in-children-since-last-week/3402828/
Oklahoma hold employers responsible - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/oklahoma-bill-would-hold-employers-liable-for-vaccine-injuries-caused-by-their-mandates/
Idaho passes vaxx compensation bill for workers - https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/581890-idaho-state-house-passes-worker-vaccine-compensation-bill
Wow, California won't follow governors mandate - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-17-california-school-board-wont-enforce-vaccine-mandate.html
Preparing for the verdict, bricks being supplied - https://starfirecodes.substack.com/p/bricks-in-kenosha-again-pay-no-attention
Should be immediate mistrial - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10210087/Prosecutors-Kenosha-shooter-trial-WITHHELD-evidence-defense.html
Oklahoma to be a militia instead of national guard - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oklahoma-to-lose-national-guard-status-will-be-called-state-militia-instead/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1460507161495171072
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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