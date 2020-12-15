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Episode 2 Preview of TTAC Presents Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA (Bangkok)
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94 views • December 15, 2020
We hope you enjoyed The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest!
Welcome to the sneak peek of our travels in Bangkok, Thailand while filming our upcoming docu-series: Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA. Learn more about the powerful series, here: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine.
In Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA, Ty Bollinger travels through 7 countries in 7 days. In this Episode 2 preview, he interviews an Indian doctor who talks about treating everything from the common cold to psychiatric issues. And because of this, he and many other doctors have developed a broad scope of experience.
-- We take a look at mistletoe as an immune booster, which induces cancer cell death (apoptosis), causing tumors to shrink.
-- We interview a doctor who shares the importance of emotional support from our families, and the importance of integrative medicine.
-- We'll discover an approach that uses insulin to trick the body's cells into opening up and how it uses curcumin to kill cancer cells.
-- One doctor shares what he believes to be the mistake of many modern doctors: instilling fear in their patients rather than building hope and confidence in their body's natural healing mechanisms.
... and much more!
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest eye-opening docu-series, The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest, please follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/A-Global-Quest.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): https://tinyurl.com/Join-TTAC.
Learn more about our latest docu-series “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest” here: https://tinyurl.com/A-Global-Quest.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Welcome to the sneak peek of our travels in Bangkok, Thailand while filming our upcoming docu-series: Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA. Learn more about the powerful series, here: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine.
In Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA, Ty Bollinger travels through 7 countries in 7 days. In this Episode 2 preview, he interviews an Indian doctor who talks about treating everything from the common cold to psychiatric issues. And because of this, he and many other doctors have developed a broad scope of experience.
-- We take a look at mistletoe as an immune booster, which induces cancer cell death (apoptosis), causing tumors to shrink.
-- We interview a doctor who shares the importance of emotional support from our families, and the importance of integrative medicine.
-- We'll discover an approach that uses insulin to trick the body's cells into opening up and how it uses curcumin to kill cancer cells.
-- One doctor shares what he believes to be the mistake of many modern doctors: instilling fear in their patients rather than building hope and confidence in their body's natural healing mechanisms.
... and much more!
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest eye-opening docu-series, The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest, please follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/A-Global-Quest.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): https://tinyurl.com/Join-TTAC.
Learn more about our latest docu-series “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest” here: https://tinyurl.com/A-Global-Quest.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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