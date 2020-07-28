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Seducing Spirits in the Church - New Age Movement
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36 views • July 28, 2020
Jorggher
Dave Hunt and Johanna Michaelsen talk about the Occult Practices in the Self-Help and New Age movement. Beware of any of these practices. Follow the Bible and God. Success is not the most important thing. God is the most important thing.
Napoleon Hill's Self Actualization has a dangerous agenda behind it.
Dave Hunt and Johanna Michaelsen talk about the Occult Practices in the Self-Help and New Age movement. Beware of any of these practices. Follow the Bible and God. Success is not the most important thing. God is the most important thing.
Napoleon Hill's Self Actualization has a dangerous agenda behind it.
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