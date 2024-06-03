Terrifying Recollections of Hybrid Alien Impregnation and Alien Avatars - Karin Wilkinson





People usually describe seeing a similar thing when they recount an alien abduction or watch a movie: a little gray or green being, thin body, a huge egg-shaped bald head with wide black eyes. This description is similar to what Karin Wilkinson remembers when she was abducted throughout her childhood. Karin has written about her life experiences as a trauma survivor with extraterrestrial experiences and recounts how painful it was to lose her baby, and what happened to her when she was allegedly taken to an underground base as an abductee after her tragic loss. Karin also discusses her theory about alien “avatars.”









TAKEAWAYS





Demons are constantly searching for a body to inhabit, as demonstrated in Matthew 8





Karin explains that she believes non-human entities have the capacity to manipulate space and time in ways that we do not understand





Her experience with an early miscarriage led her to question how and when she really got pregnant





Karin believes demons are the spirits of deceased Nephilim









