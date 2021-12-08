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Hindus Have Suffered Hindumisia Not Just Hinduphobia! SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam
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10 views • December 08, 2021
I want everyone to know Hindus have suffered too much of persecution. In many nations Hindus have not suffered just #Hinduphobia we suffered Hindu hatred #Hindumisia. Please understand Hindus have not suffered just Hinduphobia we suffered Hindumisia. We should change the word.
But, unfortunately we are crushed so much we are not even able to tell the world we are being crushed. we have not even chronicled our persecution story the Hindu genocide and told the world. Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JagatGuru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness #Nithyananda Paramashivam #Kailasa #HinduNation
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
But, unfortunately we are crushed so much we are not even able to tell the world we are being crushed. we have not even chronicled our persecution story the Hindu genocide and told the world. Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JagatGuru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness #Nithyananda Paramashivam #Kailasa #HinduNation
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
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