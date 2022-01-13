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Ep. 621 – Black Students Launch Petition To Re-Segregate NYU Campus
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31 views • January 13, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we head to the NYU campus where black activists have formally launched a petition to re-segregate the campus, allowing black students to have a more inclusive experience surrounded by their own race.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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