It all started burning the midnight oil

the real interdim warfare came here, my neighbor cussed and within less than a minute i went feom fine to 101 and screaming pain

@Kundo2023

The Quayle Satellite folks will be in for a rude awakening when sh*t goes sideways. They are unknowing subscribing into a "honey-pot" for patriot ID, targeting and eventual elimination.

@P§inerG¥

another reason why people who know nothing should be given a shot to learn something instead of being scared into their houses to sit and await death trusting their patriots and 7 ray liars .. not real patriots, but given how many of them know so little .. someitmes it is hard to tell. so many folks even right now today think it remains impossible. oo v8 helps a lot to.