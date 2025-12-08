THE PURPOSE OF THE INCARNATION ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-DEC 8 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It Is a Big Deal That Holy God Came to Earth in the Form of a Man. He Did It (1) to Afford Us All Salvation In Every Way We Need Saving; (2) to Build His Church; and (3) to Defeat Satan. All That Christ Jesus Did as a Man He Did by the Power of the Holy Ghost. The Same Holy Ghost Who Empowers the Redeemed.