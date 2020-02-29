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2/29/20 #CVSurveillance: Bill Binney- Health Data, Patriot Act/FISA #SurveillanceState
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75 views • March 02, 2020
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2/29: Interview w/NSA Whistleblower, WIlliam Binney ahead of NYC Livestreamed event 5pm today: Rescuing the Republic From the Surveillance State. Link for event: PLEASE WATCH @ 5PM:
https://larouchepac.com/20200224/resc...
To follow WIlliam Binney and Veterans Intelligence Professionals For Sanity in order to restore our Republic and our Constitution:
https://americarestored.us/home/
https://consortiumnews.com/
http://warisacrime.org/vips/
The DS plans to push thru Section 215/FISA under emergency cor_na virus funding, which includes Medical Data surveillance:
https://www.section215.org/
https://brassballs.blog/home/nsa-coll...
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/...
For further info on Larouchepac:
https://larouchepac.com/
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
C60 is also effective in purging garbage from your cells/DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
83.9K subscribers
2/29: Interview w/NSA Whistleblower, WIlliam Binney ahead of NYC Livestreamed event 5pm today: Rescuing the Republic From the Surveillance State. Link for event: PLEASE WATCH @ 5PM:
https://larouchepac.com/20200224/resc...
To follow WIlliam Binney and Veterans Intelligence Professionals For Sanity in order to restore our Republic and our Constitution:
https://americarestored.us/home/
https://consortiumnews.com/
http://warisacrime.org/vips/
The DS plans to push thru Section 215/FISA under emergency cor_na virus funding, which includes Medical Data surveillance:
https://www.section215.org/
https://brassballs.blog/home/nsa-coll...
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/...
For further info on Larouchepac:
https://larouchepac.com/
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
C60 is also effective in purging garbage from your cells/DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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