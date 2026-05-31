BREAKING: GOOGLE TO RELEASE MILLIONS OF MOSQUITOES! - As Lone Star Tick Meat Allergies Skyrocket

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the plan by Google to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes into California as well as Florida in order to "stop mosquito-borne diseases which absolutely no one is buying.





Google's decade old program called the "Debug Initiative" plans to release 32 million Culex mosquitoes into California, targeting West Nile, Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, St. Louis Encephalitis and Yellow Fever. This is similar to past programs run via Bill Gates with what the government calls "flying syringes" meant to inject people with so-called "antidotes."





In places like Africa where similar releases have been done, we've seen massive growths of dangerous illnesses. Absolutely no one trusts this initiative.





The mosquitoes will be guided by AI and robotics. Yes, you read that right. Most people are missing that important point.





This also seems to be happening at the same time as we see an explosion in Lone Star Ticks which cause people to have anaphylactic meat and dairy allergies which they call Alpha Gal Syndrome.





In the 1960s, the US military interestingly weaponized Lone Star Ticks and dropped 270,000 of them into population centers. Since then, government whistleblowers have also come forward claiming they were paid to drop boxes of these ticks from helicopters into populated and wooded areas.





With Martha's Vineyard alone seeing a 50% rate of Alpha Gal Syndrome, clearly this is a massive problem. Were these ticks engineered with neurotoxins?





It also so happens that Bill Gates has been invested heavily in genetically modified ticks and the release of them under the guise of "stopping illnesses" while also funding the largest scale lab made meat initiatives which just happen to not negatively affect people with Alpha Gal Syndrome.





So what's actually going on?





From the mosquito release to Lyme Disease, from Lone Star Ticks to nanotech studied by Johns Hopkins, we delve into this extremely concerning issue which is hitting the United States and Canada hard right now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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