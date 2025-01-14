Canada: Past Present and Future with The Hon. Preston Manning PART 1

DONATE: To donate to help us produce more shows please click here: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





I’m thrilled to invite you to an exclusive interview with The Hon. Preston Manning, a key figure in Canada's national landscape. Following the legacy of his father, he played a pivotal role in founding the Reform Party, which led to the current Conservative Party of Canada.





In our conversation, filmed in late 2024, Mr. Manning shares his experiences and insights on improving Canada’s future, focusing on fiscal conservatism, innovation, and entrepreneurship.





In this week’s show, we discuss:





// The greatest threats to the future of Canada

// The greatest opportunities

// The first thing he would do if he became Prime Minister of Canada

// What the average person can, and should, do to impact our nation for the better.





He also shared an amazing story about how Canada helped fund Billy Graham at the peak of his ministry!





Mr. Manning authored several books including, Do Something!: 365 Ways You Can Strengthen Canada. We discuss the content of this book throughout the shows.





This week’s show is the first part of our conversation. We will be airing the rest over the next few weeks.





