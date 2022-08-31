DarylLawsonLive UNCENSORED: Vaccines are BIOWEAPONS etc

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DarylLawsonLive.com
Of course vaccines are bio weapons, 2020 US election was rigged, Obama runs White House, Vatican runs Obama, Lucifer runs Vatican, Vatican runs CIA, CIA runs media, congress is full of pedophiles, Biden is a pedo, Obama is the Antichrist, Obama is gay, Michelle Obama is transgender, and Jesus Christ is returning soon 😎