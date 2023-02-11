Chad the Clown applies for Job of Austin Energy CEO to City Council -- Feb. 9, 2023
150 views
gIvE hIM tHe JoB!!!!!
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
Keywords
blacktexasenergyinpowergovernmentjobclowncitycounciltheaustinforceotxidiotsoutageschadappliesouts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos