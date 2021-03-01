'He touched my privates': Footage of Dylan Farrow As a Seven Year Old. (Details in description)

'He touched my privates': Full footage of Dylan Farrow as a seven year old shot by her mother Mia shows her talking about how Woody Allen took her into their attic for some 'father daughter time' and 'sexually assaulted' her.



A new documentary has aired home video footage of then-seven-year-old Dylan Farrow accusing her adoptive father Woody Allen of 'touching her privates'.



The film, shot by her adoptive mother Mia Farrow in 1992, was broadcast for the first time on Sunday in a new HBO documentary about the embattled filmmaker.



In it, Mia asks Dylan what her adoptive father did to her while the pair were alone.



Dylan can be heard clearly describing how Allen, allegedly 'touched her private parts'.



The video was shot by Mia as proof of the incident, as seven-year-old Dylan claims the Oscar-winning director told her: 'Do not move, I have to do this,' as he touched her in the attic of the family's country home.



'I didn't want him to do it, mama,' she's heard telling her mother of the incident. 'I didn't like it.'

The video which has until now not been made public was apparently used as evidence in the 1993 custody battle between Mia and Allen.



The short clip was filmed shortly after Allen had paid a visit to the family's country home in Connecticut, in August 1992. Mia was out at the time and Allen was said to have gone straight to Dylan.



Suddenly everyone realized that Allen and Dylan were missing and they were not found for 20 minutes. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9310287/Dylan-Farrow-35-asks-empathy-viewers-watch-never-seen-home-video-her.html